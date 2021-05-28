RDIF-DRL caution against ‘fake tie-ups’ over Sputnik V supply

Drug-maker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is the sole distributor for the first 250 million doses of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V in India, the company said in a joint statement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Cautioning against “unauthorised individuals offering fake deals or procurement of the Sputnik V vaccine posing as its representatives in India’’, the statement said, it had not authorised any third party or intermediary to supply the vaccine on its behalf in India.

The disclaimer comes close on the heels of American multinational Pfizer’s disclaimer on bidding for local tenders, after Mumbai said it had received one from the company. In fact, Mumbai, Delhi, Karnataka and Telangana authorities had recently announced that they had all received bids from Sputnik V makers. While Delhi authorities had said they were in talks with DRL, there is no clarity on bids made to the other States.

Meanwhile, the DRL-RDIF statement pointed to the several “unsubstantiated reports and claims’ from various quarters in India on alleged tie-ups” for Sputnik V and said, DRL had not entered into any partnership to supply the Sputnik V vaccine to residential associations.

Dr. Reddy’s has put in place cold storage logistics as well as track-and-trace arrangements for the vaccine. “These arrangements are absolutely imperative to ensure the safety and quality of the vaccine, and for pharmacovigilance,” it said.

Ahead of the commercial launch of the vaccine in mid-June, Dr. Reddy’s continues to engage in direct talks with the Government and the private sector to explore partnerships. Dr. Reddy’s has initiated legal action against unscrupulous elements committing fraud in the name of the Sputnik V vaccine in India, it said, adding that the company took no responsibility for the consequences of unauthorised deals, fraudulent financial transactions or sub-standard products resulting from such fraud.