Re-routing of merchant ships in the Arabian Sea: Fishing community gears up for agitation

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Kerala’s traditional fishing community is gearing up for an agitation over the Shipping Ministry’s notification for re-routing of merchant ships in the Arabian Sea. They fear that the move would lead to a rising number of collisions involving passing ships and fishing boats.
Charles George, State president of Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi, told BusinessLine that the July 2 notification on the new routing would come into force from August 1. But the authorities have not discussed the matter either with the State Government or the fishing communities before going ahead with the amendments.
Given the rising number of accidents between merchant ships and fishing boats, he said the State Fisheries Department has asked to redraw the shipping channel route towards 50 nautical miles from the seashore to further west off the Arabian Sea so as to facilitate smooth fishing operations. The Southern States Fisheries Ministers Conference States held in Kochi in 2018 had also favoured a decision in this regard.
He also cited instances of mishaps involving passing merchant ships and fishing boats in the Arabian Sea that claimed several lives and injuries to fishermen and damages to their fishing fleets. So far, there are over 9 such accidents during 2012-2018 and criminal cases are pending in various courts.
But with the current move, the Shipping Ministry has rejected all these requests and come out with a notification under the pretext of ensuring a safe navigation for merchant vessels, he said.
According to George, the fisheries coordination committee consists of 11 fish workers unions and boat owners association is organising a dharna in front of the Cochin Port Trust on August 1 and is planning to intensify the protest including a blockade of the shipping channel, if the Ministry withdraws the notification with immediate effect.
He pointed out that several fishing boats are operating on the Kerala coast in the first channel called Quilon Bank due to abundant availability of Karikkadi prawns, squid, cuttlefish etc. Likewise, there are several other stretches in the regions extending from south to northern part in the shipping channel which witnessed increased fishing activities. But there was no mention about the existence of other rich fishing sources in the notification where gillnet boats, trawling boats, traditional fish workers with fibre canoes operate.
Of the 590-km Kerala coast, he pointed out that the mentioned stretch in the notification was only 85 km and the remaining has to be declared which includes Chettuva, Manjappara and Ezhimala banks that are potential fishing zones.
The new notification, once it comes into effect, is likely to affect the livelihood of the fishing communities who are finding greater difficulties in the recent period on account of dwindling catches and a drought-like conditions in the sea.
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Brand ambassadors jointly spread the tech message
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
As expected, it’s not a pretty picture on the June 2020 scorecard of RIL. An exceptional gain of ₹4,966 crore ...
Health insurance policies come with a lot of frills. If you, as a policyholder, stay healthy, your health ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...