‘Ready to discuss issues with Opposition’

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The Government told the Opposition parties here on Sunday that it is ready to discuss any issue in Parliament during the Winter Session beginning on Monday. The Centre has listed about 37 Legislations, including the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, for consideration and passing.
In the statement on objects and reason of the Repeal Bill, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said even though “only a group of farmers are protesting against” the three farm laws, the Centre has tried hard to sensitise the farmers on its importance and explained the merits through several meetings and other forums.
“Without taking away the existing mechanisms available to farmers, new avenues were provided for trade of their produce. Besides, farmers were free to select the avenues of their choice where they can get more prices for their produce without any compulsion. However, the operation of the aforesaid Farm laws has been stayed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India,” Tomar said. The Bill also proposes to omit sub-section (1A) of section 3 of the Essential Commodities Act.
Meanwhile, at an all-party meeting convened by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, the government sought the cooperation of the Opposition for a smooth running of the House.
As many as 31 parties participated in the meeting and 42 leaders of various parties from both the Houses participated in a constructive discussion, said Joshi after the meeting. He said the government was ready for any discussions permitted by the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and the Speaker of Lok Sabha without any disruptions.
Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said many issues including, inflation, fuel price hike, farmers’ issues and management of Covid came up during the meeting. “All parties demanded that a law guaranteeing MSP should be brought in this session,” Kharge said.
The Opposition members demanded that families of Covid-19 victims should be given compensation of ₹4 lakh each. “Compensation should also be given to farmers who lost their lives during the farm laws protest,” Kharge said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not present in the meeting. Kharge said the Opposition expected Modi to attend the meeting. “But for some reason, he didn’t attend it... Government has withdrawn farm laws but PM had said that he couldn’t make farmers understand. It means that these laws may be brought back in some other form in future,” Kharge added.
In another all-party meeting convened by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu too, the Centre maintained the position. The Opposition parties and the ruling NDA also met separately on Sunday.
The Session may conclude on December 23. It will have a total of 19 sittings spread over a period of 25 days. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the discussion had been very healthy and that important issues had been flagged. Bills such as the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, the Dam Safety Bill, the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill etc are scheduled to be taken up during the session.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...