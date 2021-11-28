‘Ready to discuss issues with Opposition’

The Government told the Opposition parties here on Sunday that it is ready to discuss any issue in Parliament during the Winter Session beginning on Monday. The Centre has listed about 37 Legislations, including the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, for consideration and passing.

In the statement on objects and reason of the Repeal Bill, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said even though “only a group of farmers are protesting against” the three farm laws, the Centre has tried hard to sensitise the farmers on its importance and explained the merits through several meetings and other forums.

“Without taking away the existing mechanisms available to farmers, new avenues were provided for trade of their produce. Besides, farmers were free to select the avenues of their choice where they can get more prices for their produce without any compulsion. However, the operation of the aforesaid Farm laws has been stayed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India,” Tomar said. The Bill also proposes to omit sub-section (1A) of section 3 of the Essential Commodities Act.

Seeks cooperation

Meanwhile, at an all-party meeting convened by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, the government sought the cooperation of the Opposition for a smooth running of the House.

As many as 31 parties participated in the meeting and 42 leaders of various parties from both the Houses participated in a constructive discussion, said Joshi after the meeting. He said the government was ready for any discussions permitted by the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and the Speaker of Lok Sabha without any disruptions.

Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said many issues including, inflation, fuel price hike, farmers’ issues and management of Covid came up during the meeting. “All parties demanded that a law guaranteeing MSP should be brought in this session,” Kharge said.

The Opposition members demanded that families of Covid-19 victims should be given compensation of ₹4 lakh each. “Compensation should also be given to farmers who lost their lives during the farm laws protest,” Kharge said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not present in the meeting. Kharge said the Opposition expected Modi to attend the meeting. “But for some reason, he didn’t attend it... Government has withdrawn farm laws but PM had said that he couldn’t make farmers understand. It means that these laws may be brought back in some other form in future,” Kharge added.

In another all-party meeting convened by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu too, the Centre maintained the position. The Opposition parties and the ruling NDA also met separately on Sunday.

The Session may conclude on December 23. It will have a total of 19 sittings spread over a period of 25 days. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the discussion had been very healthy and that important issues had been flagged. Bills such as the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, the Dam Safety Bill, the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill etc are scheduled to be taken up during the session.