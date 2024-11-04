Rebellion has erupted within Maharashtra’s major political parties, as numerous party workers denied tickets have defied their leadership by filing nominations for the November 20 assembly elections.

This wave of dissent poses a fresh challenge for both the ruling Mahayuti coalition and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. Today was the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

NCP ( Pawar) President Sharad Pawar said that there will be no friendly contests between MVA alliance candidates and rebels, while Shiv Sena ( Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Thackeray said that the party will take action against rebels.

Pawar and Thackeray said that the MVA has succeeded in convincing rebel candidates to withdraw from the race in the majority of constituencies.

BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis speaking to media said that about 90-95 per cent BJP and alliance rebels have withdrawn their candidature.

“We will not support any rebel” he said. Commenting on Mahim assembly constituency in Mumbai where Raj Thackeray’s son Amit will take on Shiv Sena ( Shinde) candidate Sada Sarvankar, Fadnavis said that Chief Minister Shinde tried to avoid this fight. “

Now, Sada Sarvankar and Amit Thackeray will be contesting. We will sit together and decide what we can do” said Fadnavis.

