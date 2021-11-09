Red alert warning issued in coastal districts

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
A red alert warning — extremely heavy rainfall of over 204.4 mm — has been issued by the meteorological department in coastal districts, right from Ramanathapuram up to Villupuram. The warning is valid from Wednesday 8.30 am, for 24 hours.
While there is no warning for Chennai, neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chenalpattu have been given an orange alert — very heavy rainfall of 115.6 to 204.4 mm, the department said Tuesday morning.
The cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level persists. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during next 24 hours. It is likely to move west–northwestwards, concentrate into a depression and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of November 11, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said in a morning bulletin.
Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area for the next three days, the bulletin said.
Weather blogger Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu weatherman), in a tweet said that heavy rains are expected to start on Wednesday noon/night and continue non-stop till Thursday noon, and from then start to reduce. In other words, from 10th noon to 11th evening - extreme vigil needed from Cuddalore to Chennai belt.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...