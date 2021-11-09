Red alert warning issued in coastal districts

A red alert warning — extremely heavy rainfall of over 204.4 mm — has been issued by the meteorological department in coastal districts, right from Ramanathapuram up to Villupuram. The warning is valid from Wednesday 8.30 am, for 24 hours.

While there is no warning for Chennai, neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chenalpattu have been given an orange alert — very heavy rainfall of 115.6 to 204.4 mm, the department said Tuesday morning.

The cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level persists. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during next 24 hours. It is likely to move west–northwestwards, concentrate into a depression and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of November 11, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said in a morning bulletin.

Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area for the next three days, the bulletin said.

Weather blogger Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu weatherman), in a tweet said that heavy rains are expected to start on Wednesday noon/night and continue non-stop till Thursday noon, and from then start to reduce. In other words, from 10th noon to 11th evening - extreme vigil needed from Cuddalore to Chennai belt.