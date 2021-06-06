Central Vista project: ‘Healthcare funds not diverted’

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Amid the controversy of Construction of Central Vista during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Sunday said that the Redevelopment of Central Vista Master Plan was conceived in September 2019, many months earlier than then the pandemic started.
As per the official estimates, around ₹20,000 crore is being spent on the redevelopment project.
“The Central Vista development/redevelopment plan is a generational infrastructure investment project, involving multiple projects spread over six years. The ₹20,000 crore is gross rough estimate of all the planned development/ redevelopment works which includes the new Parliament building Chambers for Members of Parliament, the Central Vista Avenue etc,” said the official statement.
The MoHUA also rejected the claims that the funds for the redevelopment of the Central Vista have been diverted from public healthcare and Covid-19 response.
“Public Health has been a priority of the government which is exemplified in Union Budget 2020-21, where there was a 137 per cent increase from previous year’s budget estimate in allocation for public healthcare and well-being expenditure from ₹94,000 crore to ₹2.23 lakh crore. The amount ₹ 35,000 crore of the annual allocation has been allocated as a one-time grant towards Covid-19 vaccination, significantly more than the cost of the Central Vista redevelopment project,” added the statement.
There were also objections regarding the New Parliament Building being constructed, while the existing Parliament building could have been renovated. “The present building was never designed to accommodate a bicameral legislature for a full-fledged democracy,” said the statement.
On concerns relating to environment and heritage conservation, the statement said, “Environmental sustainability is at the core of the Central Vista project, with a comprehensive plan to use centralised systems and infrastructure, promote the use of public transport and have upgradeable technology, systems and services to ensure environmental sustainability.”
“The projects will result in overall increase in green cover. No trees will be cut in any projects in Central Vista. Trees will be transplanted in Eco-Park being developed by NTPC at Badarpur after due permissions from competent authorities.”
“None of the listed Heritage Buildings in Central Vista (India Gate, Parliament, North & South Blocks, National Archives or any other) will be demolished,” said the statement.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...