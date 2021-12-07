Reduce gap between vaccine doses to 4 weeks in Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to reduce the gap between two vaccine doses to four weeks in Mumbai so that 100 per cent of the eligible population in the city is fully vaccinated by January 2022.
“Mumbai has covered 100 per cent of the eligible population with the first dose, and more than 73 per cent with the second dose. If the gap between two doses is reduced to 4 weeks, just like for those applying to work/ study abroad, the city will cover 100 per cent of its population with the second dose by mid-January 2022, without asking for more vacancies or altering its delivery schedule,” said Thackeray in the letter written on Tuesday.
Mumbai vaccinates 336 people in a minute
Thackeray has also demanded that frontline workers and healthcare workers, who have received both doses, must be given a third shot. “In my conversation with various doctors, it seems that it may be ok to reduce the minimum age of vaccination to 15. This will enable us to cover the secondary school and the junior colleges with vaccine protection,” said Thackeray.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...