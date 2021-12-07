Reduce gap between vaccine doses to 4 weeks in Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to reduce the gap between two vaccine doses to four weeks in Mumbai so that 100 per cent of the eligible population in the city is fully vaccinated by January 2022.

“Mumbai has covered 100 per cent of the eligible population with the first dose, and more than 73 per cent with the second dose. If the gap between two doses is reduced to 4 weeks, just like for those applying to work/ study abroad, the city will cover 100 per cent of its population with the second dose by mid-January 2022, without asking for more vacancies or altering its delivery schedule,” said Thackeray in the letter written on Tuesday.

Mumbai vaccinates 336 people in a minute

Thackeray has also demanded that frontline workers and healthcare workers, who have received both doses, must be given a third shot. “In my conversation with various doctors, it seems that it may be ok to reduce the minimum age of vaccination to 15. This will enable us to cover the secondary school and the junior colleges with vaccine protection,” said Thackeray.