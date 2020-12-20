Refund default: Bombay HC directs Essar companies to deposit ₹76 crore

Apple Watch now keeps an eye on your cardio fitness
Everybody knows it. But everybody conveniently takes their eye off the ball. If you’re not active enough, ...
The Bombay High Court has directed Ruias-owned Essar House Pvt Ltd (EHPL) and Essar Services India Ltd (ESIL) to deposit ₹35.5 crore and ₹47.41 crore respectively with the court within eight weeks (by February 4) of the order.
The case relates to default of deposit refund by both companies to ArcelorMittal which had leased out office space in Essar House during the insolvency period of Essar Steel.
Until the time the deposit is made or bank guarantees are furnished, both companies have been directed not to dispose their assets or create any third party rights, the court order said.
The court also directed both EHPL and ESIL to disclose all their movable and immovable assets, including financial investments, by January 21.
The judgment was an interim relief to protect the rights of ArcelorMittal as the disputing companies have agreed to the sole arbitration of Soli Cooper, Senior Advocate of Bombay High Court.
“The matter is subjudice and therefore we cannot comment. We are exploring all available options, including appealing to a higher court on this matter,” said an Essar spokesperson.
On September 2018, after insolvency process started, Essar Steel entered into an agreement with EHPL to use business centre facilities on six floors of Essar House. It also availed itself of support services from ESIL through a separate agreement by paying a deposit of ₹47.41 crore.
As per the agreement with EHPL, Essar Steel was to pay a monthly fee of ₹1.78 crore and provide a refundable deposit of ₹35.81 crore. On December 15, 2019, Essar Steel vacated the leased premises and asked EHPL to refund the security deposit.
In June, EHPL acknowledged receipt of ₹25.80-crore deposit and said it had ‘taken over’ Essar Steel payment of ₹26 crore to one Marvel Mines and Minerals Pvt Ltd and the entire deposit was adjusted against it.
Further, in November, EHPL, in a letter, said that Marvel Mines had taken a loan of ₹26 crore from HDFC Bank to service Essar Steel and the deposit amount was used to repay the loan, leaving only ₹9.52 crore as repayable. EHPL added that other than the 22-floor Essar House at Mahalakshmi, it has no other assets. Essar House itself is mortgaged to India Bulls Housing Finance, IDBI Trusteeship and India Bulls Financial Services for ₹138 crore and cannot repay the deposit.
Everybody knows it. But everybody conveniently takes their eye off the ball. If you’re not active enough, ...
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
An admirer bumps into Eric Hobsbawm. Or wishes she had
An ode to frogs and the role they play as environment markers gets the top award at a science film festival
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...