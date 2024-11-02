With the Krishnagiri district in western Tamil Nadu, bordering Karnataka, becoming one of the major industrial hubs, the State government is looking to prepare a Regional Development Plan which will have a strategic framework to promote industrial development in the district.

Soon a consultant will be appointed by the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation to prepare the plan with an overall assessment of the Krishnagiri district. The plan should identify specific self-sustainable greenfield and brownfield infrastructure projects at strategic locations in the district which will boost the industrial development of the district.

Krishnagiri district has eight taluks — Krishnagiri, Hosur, Pochampalli, Uthangarai, Shoolagiri, Bargur, Anchetti and Denkanikottai. It is bordered by Vellore and Thiruvannamalai districts in the East, Karnataka in the west, Andhra Pradesh in the North and Dharmapuri district in the south. Its area is 5,143 sq km.

The Krishnagiri district houses some of the big names, including Tata Electronics, Ashok Leyland, TVS, Ather and Ola. The district’s development assumes significance in the backdrop of the Chennai-Bangalore Industrial Corridor connecting it with Hosur and Ponneri in Tamil Nadu, Tumkur in Karnataka and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh — a total of around 270 km.

Krishnagiri district’s development also assumes significance with the Tamil Nadu government keen on developing an international airport at Hosur, said sources.

Clear guidelines

The plan is expected to provide clear guidelines for zoning, environmental conservation, resource management and social infrastructure development, ensuring that growth is inclusive, sustainable, and equitable, says Tidco’s RFP document.

The consultant needs to develop the plan professionally with in-depth research, stakeholder consultations and modern planning methodologies to achieve a comprehensive and actionable plan for the district, the document said.

The consultant should assess the industrial scenario of the region. In addition to the analysis of the existing profile of industrial development, the consultant should look at issues and prospects of micro, small and medium enterprises, large industries, traditional skill sets of the region, skill gaps with respect to modern manufacturing practices, labour/industrial relations, the document said.

Sunrise sectors and sub-sectors for the district to focus on including newly emerging sectors and technologies globally should also be identified, the document said.