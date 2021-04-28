Registration for Phase-3 vaccine drive begins at 4PM today

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
The government will this evening begin registration for Covid-19 vaccination for those above 18 years of age from May 1 as part of the more liberalised phase-3 vaccination programme.
The registration will commence at 4:00 PM on Wednesday on CoWIN (www.cowin.gov.in), the digital platform that is tracking each and every vaccination carried out in the country.
This registration move comes amidst an unrelenting spike in Covid -9 cases and when the government’s vaccination drive for those above 45 is running at full steam. So far, the government has administered 1,47,827,367 anti-covid jabs, with 25,56,182 vaccine doses given in a single day till 8:00AM on Wednesday, according to the Health Ministry data .
India reported 3,60,960 new cases with 3,293 deaths in the last 24 hours (till 8:00 AM). This is the highest single day rise in new infections since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.
Cumulatively, India’s cases stand at 1,79,97,267 cases, of which total active cases were 29,78,709, those who recovered were 1,48,17,371 and total death toll was 2,01,187.
Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting to review the pandemic situation and directed officials to ensure rapid upgradation of health infrastructure. He also took stock of the oxygen supply and medicines needed for the rising number of cases. The three Empowered Groups formed to address these issues made a presentation to the PM. The Empowered Group on oxygen said the production in the country has increased to 8,922 tonnes.
