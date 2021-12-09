Regular international flights to remain ‘suspended’ till Jan-end

Scheduled international commercial flights will remain suspended till January 31, said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday.

Exceptions

This restriction will not be applicable to cargo flights, flights specifically approved by the DGCA, and international scheduled flights on select routes approved by the competent authority.

The restriction was imposed last year on account of the pandemic.

Earlier, the government had announced resumption of regular flights from December 15.

However, on December 1, it was deferred, considering the threat of Omicron.

This decision was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked officials to review the plans to ease international travel restrictions in light of the “emerging new evidence”.

Global trends

At a meeting on November 27 to review the Covid situation, Modi was briefed about the global trends on Covid cases, and officials highlighted those countries that have experienced multiple Covid outbreaks since the onset of the pandemic.

In the meeting, Modi highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals and testing of passengers as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified as ‘at risk’.