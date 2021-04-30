Relatives of Covid patients should leave doctors to decide course of treatment: Uddhav

The relatives of Covid patients need to be warned that they should not insist on Remdesivir injection for their patients as this medicine if given unnecessarily could cause side-effects. The call to use the injection should be of the treating doctor, said the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray on Friday evening.

He was addressing the people of the state via social media platforms on the status of the Covid pandemic and also on the eve of the 61st Maharashtra Day, which marks the day of the state’s formation.

Thackeray said doctors and the hospitals in the state have also been asked to show discretion while using Remdesivir. Today the state requires 50,000 injections per day, but the Central quota is about 26,800, and now it has been increased to 35,000 after much follow-up with the Centre.

The Chief Minister said that due to the lockdown the total number of Covid patients today has stabilised at 6 to 6.5 lakh, but the curve is not tapering down. However, if the state had not imposed the lockdown then, the state would have had 9 to 10 lakh active patients be in the state, which would be been a very difficult situation for the people.