Release political leaders in Kashmir, restore communication: Opposition to Centre

Flight jargon
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
The detention and arrest of more than 4,000 mainstream political leaders, including three former chief ministers, in Jammu and Kashmir invoked sharp criticism from Opposition members in both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday, which marks six months of abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution
During the zero hour and in the debate on the motion to thank President Ram Nath Kovind for his address to Parliament, the Opposition members demanded the immediate release of the former chief ministers and restoration of normalcy in the State.
The BJP members, however, defended the Centre’s steps in Jammu and Kashmir and said the move has strengthened democracy. The recent protests against CAA-NRC-NPR also came up for discussion as the Opposition alleged that the BJP is trying to suppress the protests even as the ruling party maintained that the Opposition is behind the protests.
The Opposition members in Rajya Sabha questioned the detention of Farooq Abdullah under the Public Security Act and termed it as an illegal step. In Lok Sabha, the matter was raised during zero hour too.
“Three former chief ministers including Farooq Abdullah are languishing in jail for the past six months, they have been put behind bars without giving any proper reason,” Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said. “Abdullah has been illegally detained,” he alleged.
TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay also raised the issue. “I would request the government to intimate this House at least about his health condition,” he said. Congress MP Kodikkunnil Suresh also raised, but Speaker Om Birla did not allow him to complete it. “It is the responsibility of the government and House to ensure his welfare and also that he exercises his right as an elected representative,” Suresh said. Opposition members stormed to the well of the House raising slogans for the release of Abdullah.
Meanwhile, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that people detained in Kashmir must be released and the clampdown on communications must be lifted: “Thousands have been detained from the night of the August 4th-5th of 2019.
Many of them are lodged in jails in J&K and outside, detained in their residences under virtual house arrest or in other different locations. These include such people who have served as Union Cabinet ministers in the past, people like Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah (all three former chief ministers), Mohd Yusuf Tarigami, a four-time elected MLA to the now defunct Assembly of the State of Jammu & Kashmir, and many others,’ Yechury said.
“I am writing to you to demand that the detained persons be released and granted their liberty and freedoms as guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. The communications clampdown must be lifted and the democratic processes restored immediately. These have severely impacted the economy of the region imposing unprecedented misery on the people,” he said.
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
It’s been a long time coming. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was launched way back in August 2018 and for a while was the ...
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Build a good corpus that will take care of expenses, debt repayments and investments
It is currently at the top of the return charts for three-, five- and seven-year time-frames
Measures ensure that those in the lower income bracket are left with more money
My spouse and I have savings of ₹16 lakh that would be used as down payment for purchasing a flat. The planned ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...