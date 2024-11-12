Reliance Energy is willing to invest ₹65,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh in setting up 500 advanced biogas plants.

This was decided in a meeting of AP Minister for IT Nara Lokesh with Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani and Head of Reliance Clean Energy Anant Ambani in Mumbai.

Also read: Inox Wind bags 87 MW wind energy project from Continuum Green Energy

This will be the largest investment by Reliance Energy in the country after Gujarat and a formal Memorandum of Understanding is likely to be signed by the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Reliance management today according to Nara Lokesh.

Tata Power had recently come forward to invest ₹40,000 crore in the solar energy sector in the State.