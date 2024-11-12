Reliance Energy is willing to invest ₹65,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh in setting up 500 advanced biogas plants.
This was decided in a meeting of AP Minister for IT Nara Lokesh with Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani and Head of Reliance Clean Energy Anant Ambani in Mumbai.
This will be the largest investment by Reliance Energy in the country after Gujarat and a formal Memorandum of Understanding is likely to be signed by the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Reliance management today according to Nara Lokesh.
Tata Power had recently come forward to invest ₹40,000 crore in the solar energy sector in the State.
