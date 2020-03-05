Relief measures slow, inadequate: Brinda Karat

A change of heart for the Vitara Brezza, and some extra bits too
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat, who visited the riot-hit areas of Delhi, said the rehabilitation efforts are ‘slow and inadequate’. She said the promises made by both the Centre and State governments are not seen on the ground. She accused the Delhi Police of “inaction” and said FIRs are not being registered for reasons such as “computers hung”.
Talking to reporters on behalf of the Delhi Solidarity Relief and Rehabilitation Committee, a rehabilitation panel formed by the CPI(M), she said the areas where the violence took place have a large population comprising unorganised workers, working class and lower middle class households of both communities.
“Thousands have become victims of the violence in different ways and suffering and distress are widespread. Urgent steps are required to provide relief, rehabilitation and legal aid for the distressed people,” Karat and CPI(M) Delhi state secretary KM Tiwari said.
They said the atmosphere is still tensed and people are afraid to go for their work. “Almost all the families who suffered are poor. They are unorganised workers in small garment factories, welders, workers in bakeries and street vendors. They are scared to go out after the violence. It is the responsibility of the Governments to go to them and ensure safety,” Karat said.
“Our survey team and legal team are reaching out to the people affected and assessing loss of livelihood and other damages incurred. This was necessitated since the state government released a form to be submitted by victims for claiming compensation. It was felt important that victims fill these forms and provide full details of the loss that they have suffered. However, given that many victims have lost almost everything in their homes including basic documents, and in view of the trauma many victims have been going through, they needed assistance in filling this form,” Karat said.
