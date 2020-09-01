Remote working helping employees save 1.47 hours travel time a day: Survey

Suggested keywords: Work from home, coronavirus, Covid-19, remote work, pandemic, lockdown

Awfis, India’s home-grown flexible workspace provider, unveiled the Awfis Remote Working Report, to offer a glimpse into the changing needs and preferences of the urban Indian workforce concerning their place of work post the Covid-19 lockdown.

The online survey has highlighted various challenges and opportunities that employees have faced while working remotely.

The survey was conducted over a period of two months (June and July 2020) across seven metros in India, and analysed inputs from 1,000 employees across diverse industries.

According to the survey, 74 per cent of the respondents are willing to work remotely, and 80 per cent pointed out that their job roles can be performed from a remote environment.

It revealed that 29 per cent of respondents reported saving ₹3,000-5,000 a month as a result of working from home, which was otherwise spent on commuting, clothing, and food, among others.

Sixty per cent of the employees usually spend more than an hour in commute to and from office. Therefore, due to work from home now, on average, an employee saves 1.47 hours of travel time every day. This translates to time worth 44 additional working days in a year.

Key challenges

Work from home has its challenges, too. The survey said 27 per cent of the employees felt they lacked opportunities for engaging with colleagues and developing strong networks. The inability to meet and collaborate may have impacted employees’ creativity.

The survey also said 43 per cent of the employees reported the inability to maintain their work-life balance while working remotely.

While 47 per cent of the employees surveyed report a lack of comfortable desk and chair, 71 per cent felt they would be successful in working from home if they had a dedicated work space.

Commenting on the survey, Amit Ramani, CEO & Founder, Awfis, said in an official release: “The current situation has given way to a new style of working — Work from Anywhere. Organisations and individuals are gradually adjusting to this new normal. To be effective, organisations across diverse industries need to understand the changing requirements and challenges faced by their employees and provide them with the required resources.”

He added: “By means of this survey, we were able to deconstruct the employee perspective and share critical insights that would help managers and organisations devise sustainable remote working strategies.”