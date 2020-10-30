Reopening Kartarpur corridor: Govt to take call keeping Covid norms in mind

Anurag Shrivastava, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, has said a decision to reopen the Kartarpur corridor ahead of Gurunanak Jayanti will be taken keeping in mind Covid-19 protocols.

Briefing the media virtually, Shrivastava said as cited in a report by Hindustan Times: “The decision to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor will be in line with #Covid19 protocol. We are in touch with all the concerned authorities.”

Earlier this month, the Pakistan government announced to reopen the corridor passage that connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India’s Gurdaspur and Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur.

The 4.7-km corridor was inaugurated last year.

However, the countries shut the corridor in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic this year.

Pakistan opened the corridor in June for a brief period of time to commemorate Maharaj Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary. India refused to open its side, as per media reports.