The Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Tamil Nadu, has appointed Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. (REPL), a Urban Development & Infrastructure Consultancy, to prepare GIS-based Master Plans for 12 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) under AMRUT 2.0 Sub-Scheme.

The 12 ULBs are under Package 1 and 5. Package 1 comprises of Theni Allinagaram, Valparai, Udhagamandalam, Cumbam, Bodinayakanur, and Mettupalayam. The Package 5 comprises of Edappadi, Udumalaipettai, Gobichettipalayam, Dharapuram, Mettur, and Pollachi.

REPL will conduct a thorough assessment of the existing conditions and identify development trends at the regional level.

This involves a comprehensive review and analysis of current development patterns, identifying gaps, potential development and formulating strategic recommendations & proposals within the context of both present and future scenarios, says a release.

The Master Plan will include Blue and Green Infrastructure, Mobility Improvements, Investment Plan, Form Based Codes, Tourism and Waterfront development plan.

Master plan will also be comprising of Heritage conservation plan and climate change adaptation. This holistic strategy will be crucial for fostering sustainable development and improving the quality of life across the region. The whole mapping of the region will be done through drone survey, the release said.

In addition to this project, REPL is involved in several other assignments in the region for both the state and central governments, including Madurai Smart City, Chennai Metro Rail Phase 2, Development Plan for Chennai Outer Ring Road Growth Corridor, Street vending plan for Chennai City, PMC for CMRL Property Development, the release said.