Report compliance immediately, govt tells social-media platforms

The government has asked social-media companies, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, to report compliance with the new IT rules that came into effect on Wednesday. The rules mandate the appointment of a Chief Compliance Officer, Nodal Contact Person, and Resident Grievance Officer to deal with complaints related to content posted on social-media platforms.

MeitY directive

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in a note, has asked these App/ Website/ service falling within the scope of Significant Social Media Intermediary (SSMI) to furnish details of the officers and also compliance status of the new rules. The government had notified The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, in February.

“The government reserves the right to seek any additional information, as may be permitted within these Rules and the IT Act. Please confirm and share your response as soon as possible and preferably today itself…if you are not considered as SSMI, please provide the reasons for the same, including the registered users on each of the services provided by you,” said MeitY in the note. BusinesssLine has seen the note.

It mentioned that as per the new rules, all intermediaries as defined in the IT Act, 2000, the additional set of due diligence for SSMI are being administered by MeitY. The additional due diligence required from SSMI came into effect from May 26, at the conclusion of three additional months given to SSMIs.

“These rules supersede the erstwhile notified Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines) Rules, 2011. Government, through a separate notification, has also prescribed that a social media intermediary having 50 lakh registered users in India will be considered a SSMI,” it said.

Therefore, as part of ascertaining compliance to these rules, the companies have to provide the information sighted above, the note added.

Robust mechanism

The new rules require them to take down any content flagged by the authorities within 36 hours, and set up a robust mechanism to respond to complaints. Non-compliance with rules will result in these social-media companies losing their intermediary status that provides them exemptions and certain immunity from liabilities for any third-party information and data hosted by them. They could be even liable for criminal action in case of complaints.

That is why experts tracking the sector said it was almost impossible to appoint a chief compliance officer by these platforms because he/ she will have to take criminal liability.