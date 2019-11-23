'Residents in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies can apply for ownership rights online from December 16'

My five: Rohan Kumar
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
Residents of unauthorised colonies in the national capital will be able to apply for ownership rights starting December 16, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday.
The applicants will get the ownership certificate within 180 days from the date of application, the Minister said at the launch of a portal which will ‘define and delineate’ the boundaries of 1,731 unauthorised colonies here using satellite imagery.
The Union Cabinet had on Wednesday approved a bill which provides a legal framework to grant ownership rights to the people living in unauthorised colonies in the city, a move that will benefit 40 to 50 lakh people.
The decision is politically significant as it will benefit millions of poor migrants who hold key to the assembly election due early next year and had backed the Aam Aadmi Party in large numbers in the 2015 Delhi polls.
Inaugurating the website developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Puri said: “What the Delhi government couldn’t do in 11 years, we have done that in just three months”.
Accusing the Arvind Kejriwal government of delaying the process of delineation of unauthorised colonies on various pretexts, Puri said, “Obstructionist and irresponsible attitude of the Delhi government is evident on every issue pertaining to the welfare of the people. We want the resident welfare associations to look at the boundaries delineated using satellite imagery and convey their suggestions and objections within 15 days”.
The Union minister said that another website will be launched for residents to apply for ownership rights starting December 16.
The applicants will have to register and upload the required documents — general power of attorney, payment receipt, possession letter, etc — on the website, DDA Vice Chairman Tarun Kapoor said. “Thereafter, a team of DDA will visit the spot for verification. The officials will help the applicants remove deficiencies, in case there are any,” he said.
Kapoor said DDA will start operating helpline centres at its local offices from December 1 to make the process smooth.
In a bid to remove legal hurdles in granting ownership in unauthorised colonies, the Lieutenant Governor has already declared 79 villages as ‘urban areas’. Ongoing cases pertaining to change of land use will also be withdrawn soon, he said.
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
The lacklustre performance over the last 10 years shows we are far short of the targets
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
Palliative care is getting redefined, as Cipla’s initiative illustrates
Digital deals are grabbing a good part of the revenue pie, but client spends are slowing down. So, what does ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 are moving sideways, but with a negative bias
It does, and it improves investors’ odds of higher returns
The fund will invest in up to 30 high-conviction stocks across various sectors
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...