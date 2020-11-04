Retailers urge State govts to allow using open spaces in malls as dining areas

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) has written to all State governments to permit utilisation of open spaces in malls as additional dining areas for restaurants and food courts.

This request comes at a time when the restaurant industry continues to face severe financial stress due to the 33 per cent restrictions in seating capacity.

Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India, said, “The association has asked State governments to allow malls to use open spaces within their premises as food courts and open-dining areas for restaurants. This will ensure that customers can eat out in a safe manner ensuring proper social distancing. It will also ensure that business happens.”

He added that this will aid smoother revival of the businesses and that many countries have already adopted the policy of converting open areas and public spaces into additional dining spaces amidst the pandemic.

Encourage consumers

Rajneesh Mahajan, CEO, Inorbit Malls, said, “Today, consumers want to step out into safe environments and restaurants have adopted all advised SOPs to ensure safety. Given an opportunity to use open and common spaces around restaurants and in malls, we will be able to serve more guests, maintain social distancing and create spaces for consumers to enjoy outdoor dining helping better recovery of business.”

“Allowing malls to convert suitable areas that they have into open air dining areas will help in easing the pressure on restaurants at our premises especially during the festive season. This will aid in supporting the revival of the F&B industry,” added Rashmi Sen, Chief Operating Officer, The Phoenix Mills Ltd.