Revolt Intellicorp launches e-bikes in Hyderabad

Galaxy S20+ review: A refined all-rounder with a great camera
Revolt lntellicorp has launched its electric motorcycle Revolt RV400, in Hyderabad, pricing it at ₹3,999 per month (for 38 months plus ₹3,999 as a one-time booking amount) and another model, the RV300, at ₹2,999 per month (for 36 months plus ₹2,999 as one-time booking amount).
The company had earlier launched these bikes in Delhi and Pune. It has brought down the waiting period for the RV400 from five months to 90 days for orders starting from March.
Under the Revolt Cash Down plan, the Cost Before on Road price for the RV400 is ₹103,999 (plus ₹3,999 as a one-time booking amount) and the RV300 is ₹84,999 (plus ₹2,999 as a one-time booking amount) with an additional cost of registration /RTO, Insurance, Smart card and one-time mandatory charge of 4G connectivity for 3 years.
The Cost before on road price is after deducting the approved FAME II subsidy.
Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt lntellicorp, said: “Both, the RV400 and RV300 reflect our commitment to bring sustainable, affordable mobility and the promise of making EVs accessible to the masses.”
Revolt will offer a connected helmet in partnership with Google, which allows the rider to start the bike using a voice command, Revolt Start.
