RIICO invites entrepreneurs to invest in Rajasthan

Coimbatore, February 6
Rajasthan Government is inviting entrepreneurs from other parts of the country to invest in Rajasthan.
At one such investor meet organised at Welcome Hotel in Coimbatore, officials of Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Ltd (RIICO) highlighted the opportunities in the fields of solar & wind energy, stones, textiles, ceramics, manufacturing, IT, handicrafts, and automobiles, among others, and the government’s new industrial policy and incentives for these sectors.
RIICO has developed 348 industrial areas spread over 48,000 acres of land wherein 40,000 industrial units operate.
“We have around 20,000 vacant plots available for allotment and are in the process of launching 35 new industrial areas for allotment,” the official said.
Further, to generate employment opportunities and to promote rapid, sustainable and balanced economic growth among eligible manufacturing and services sector enterprises, the Rajasthan Government recently rolled out the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme, 2019 (RIPS 2019).
The investor outreach meet was organised jointly by JITO Coimbatore, Coimbatore Management Association, Rajasthan Foundation, FICCI FLO, Coimbatore Welfare Association and TIE, Coimbatore.
