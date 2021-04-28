RIL to start 1,000-bed Covid hospital in Jamnagar within a week

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will set up 1000-bed with oxygen facility for Covid-19 patients at Jamnagar, in the next one week or so, a statement said on Wednesday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday spoke to Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani for the help to augment Covid-19 bed capacity for the State, which is facing worst public health crisis in its history.

Of the dedicated 1,000 beds, 400 will be made operational by Sunday, while the full-capacity hospital is likely to be made functional within a week or so, a statement said.

“Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani spoke to RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani to request him for a 1,000-bed Covid- hospital in Jamnagar. In a prompt response to CM’s appeal, RIL chairman assured the government to set up the hospital in this hour of crisis for the benefit of people of Gujarat,” a State government communique stated.

The officials have been asked to start working on the project immediately.

The State government has offered help in terms of manpower or human resource required for the hospital. Meanwhile, the equipment, machinery and supportive infrastructure will be set up by Reliance Industries.

Medical oxygen

The hospital is expected to cater to the Covid-19 patients coming from not just Jamnagar district but also neighbouring districts of Saurashtra region including Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, etc.

RIL is already supplying oxygen to Maharashtra and Gujarat for Covid patients from its Jamnagar refinery. For the purpose, it has ramped up its capacity to produce medical grade oxygen to 700 tonnes per day from 100 tonnes per day. It is expected to be ramped up further to about 1,100 tonnes per day in the coming days to meet further oxygen requirements amid the worsening oxygen crisis in the country.

Reliance Group operates the world’s largest petrochemical refinery in Jamnagar district.