RIL to start 1,000-bed Covid hospital in Jamnagar within a week

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will set up 1000-bed with oxygen facility for Covid-19 patients at Jamnagar, in the next one week or so, a statement said on Wednesday.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday spoke to Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani for the help to augment Covid-19 bed capacity for the State, which is facing worst public health crisis in its history.
Of the dedicated 1,000 beds, 400 will be made operational by Sunday, while the full-capacity hospital is likely to be made functional within a week or so, a statement said.
“Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani spoke to RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani to request him for a 1,000-bed Covid- hospital in Jamnagar. In a prompt response to CM’s appeal, RIL chairman assured the government to set up the hospital in this hour of crisis for the benefit of people of Gujarat,” a State government communique stated.
The officials have been asked to start working on the project immediately.
The State government has offered help in terms of manpower or human resource required for the hospital. Meanwhile, the equipment, machinery and supportive infrastructure will be set up by Reliance Industries.
The hospital is expected to cater to the Covid-19 patients coming from not just Jamnagar district but also neighbouring districts of Saurashtra region including Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, etc.
RIL is already supplying oxygen to Maharashtra and Gujarat for Covid patients from its Jamnagar refinery. For the purpose, it has ramped up its capacity to produce medical grade oxygen to 700 tonnes per day from 100 tonnes per day. It is expected to be ramped up further to about 1,100 tonnes per day in the coming days to meet further oxygen requirements amid the worsening oxygen crisis in the country.
Reliance Group operates the world’s largest petrochemical refinery in Jamnagar district.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...