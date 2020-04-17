Rising cases forces Karnataka to shift from symptoms-based test of samples to preventive diagnosis

In Karnataka due to rapid rise in number of Covid-19 positive cases in the last three days, the government will shift from symptoms-based testing to preventive diagnosis.

A decision to this effect was taken on Friday at a high-level expert doctors meet held under the leadership of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

As per the expert suggestion, people having influenza-like symptoms, such as fever, cold, breathlessness need to get checked for Covid-19 in Red zone or hotspots districts.

“For this preventive diagnosis, the entire population will be checked for symptoms. Persons with symptoms will be subjected to a detailed test for Covid-19,” said S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister.

The meeting also highlighted the need for plasma treatment. For this, patients who have been cured will be needed to donate plasma. A separate app is also being developed for this.

Private labs/rapid test

Karnataka which was testing lowest among the southern states is now expected to increase tests substantially. The State which has been awaiting for the supply of rapid test kits to conduct more tests, is to get 12,400 kits from Central Government.

“We conducted 1,090 tests four days ago and this is expected to increase to 2,070,” he said.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, of 21,636 samples collected, 17,594 have been tested and 14,606 reported negative and 359 have tested positive. Remaining sample results are awaited.

Karnataka government is planning to enlist private hospital labs to conduct tests for it. The note issued by the Health Department said “Private labs should agree to charge just ₹2,250 for testing Covid-19 samples including screening as well as confirmatory test per sample.”