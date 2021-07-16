Rising cases in Kerala, Maharashtra ‘worrisome’: PM

The rise in daily infections in Kerala and Maharashtra is a big cause for worry, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday during a review meeting with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala.

This is the second round of virtual meeting convened by the Prime Minister this week.

On Tuesday, he had a similar interaction with the north-eastern States, which account for most of the districts reporting higher test positivity rate in the country.

Rise in cases

With the downward trend in Covid-19 cases, it was felt that the second wave of the pandemic would fade away, but some States have been recording a rise in cases, which is quite worrisome, he said.

Modi said last week that 80 per cent of the fresh cases and 84 per cent of the casualties were reported from these six States, so it is very critical for these States to prevent another wave by taking suitable measures.

“Experts were under the impression that the point where the second wave started, in comparison with the earlier one, things will be under control.

“But the surge is being noticed in the States of Kerala and Maharashtra. This is really a big worry for all of us,” said Modi.

The PM noted that the same kind of pattern was seen in the first wave in January and February. So, it’s very critical for the States, where cases are rising, to prevent another wave from occurring by taking suitable measures.

He stated the strategy of ‘Test, Track, Treat and Tika’ needs to be followed by these States, along with the focus on micro containment measures.

“Experts say if cases keep on increasing for a longer time, then there are more chances of increase in mutation and the risk of new variants also rise.

“That’s why, to control the third wave, more stringent actions need to be taken,” Modi added.

Health infra

He also urged the States to strengthen the health infrastructure across the country with the help of ₹23,123-crore emergency response package.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, who participated in the meeting, requested the Prime Minister to formulate a comprehensive national policy for stopping crowds from gathering at religious and social events as well as political agitations in view of the pandemic.

His Kerala counterpart, Pinarayi Vijayan, on the other hand, urged Modi to release release 60 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine to help the State formulate an intensive inoculation drive.

Delta variant

The Delta variant was found in the State during the second wave, which began in April, and during that time the test positivity rate had reached almost 30 per cent.

Currently, it has come down to around 10 per cent. The second wave started comparatively late in the state, he said.

‘Doses remain unutilised’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy requested Prime Minister to allocate the doses being suppled to private hospitals to the State government as they were slow in administering the vaccine and doses “are kept unutilised”.

(With inputs from Mumbai, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram bureaus)