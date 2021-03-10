Rlys expects to carry extra 10 mt cargo in FY21

Indian Railways expects to carry an extra 10 million tonne cargo extra this fiscal against last fiscal, according to sources.

Last year (fiscal 2020), Railways carried 1196.86 million tonne cargo, which was one per cent lower than the previous year. This indicates a V-shaped recovery of the economy, said the official.

Cargo that supported this increase include automobile and cement.

In another move, Railways has also firmed up its stance on land licensing policy for Container Corporation of India (Concor), which is going to be divested this year, said the official without divulging any further detail.

Land licensing fee is the amount paid to Railways by Concor for using its land on lease.

Concor has a network of terminals, for which it had got land at concessional rate.