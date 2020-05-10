Railways to open online booking for passengers in special trains from Monday

The Railways will start online reservation for special trains with effect from 4 pm on May 11 and tickets will be available only on the IRCTC website, it said in an official release.

The Railways will inform details on train schedule in due course, it said.

Indian Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from May 12 initially with 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys). These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madagaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Subsequently, more special trains will be run, said the release.

Ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed and no counter tickets (including platform tickets) shall be issued.