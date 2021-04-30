National

Rlys waives testing, food charges for non-Rly patients

Indian Railway has waived charges for Covid testing and diet supplied during hospitalisation for non-Railway patients.

The Board has decided not to charge for RT- PCR/Rapid Antigen Testing and for food supplied during Covid related hospitalisation of non-railway personnel in camps and group settings , said the release.

Government of India is following “whole of government" approach where all Ministries or Departments are working as one to prevent and fight the spread of Covid-19 pandemic infection.

Railways has been at the forefront maintaining supply chains, providing covid care coaches, running Oxygen Expresses and keeping passenger trains in operation in trying circumstances, it said.

