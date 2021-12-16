Road fatalities came down by 13% in 2020

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The number of people killed in road accidents in India came down by 13 per cent in the pandemic-affected 2020 when compared to 2019 and 2018.
In 2020, 131,714 people, including 23,483 pedestrians, lost their lives in road accidents in the country. In 2019 and 2018, around 151,113 and 151,417 people were killed respectively, according to the information provided by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways.
Among the States, Uttar Pradesh (19,149) reported highest number of people losing lives in road accidents in 2021, followed by Maharashtra (11,569), Madhya Pradesh (11,141), Karnataka (9,760), Rajasthan (9,250), Tamil Nadu (8,059), Andhra Pradesh (7,039), Telangana (6,882), Bihar (6 699), Gujarat (6,170) and West Bengal (4,927).
There were 3,66,138 accidents on all roads in the country during 2020, down from 4,49,002 accidents in 2019 and 4,67,044 accidents in 2018.
Tamil Nadu has been reporting the highest number of road accidents among the States in the past 4 years. In 2020, Tamil Nadu reported 45,484 road accidents, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh (34,243), Karnataka (34,178) and Kerala (27,877).
The major causes of accidents on the National Highways (NHs) are vehicle design and condition, road engineering, over-speeding, drunken driving/ consumption of alcohol & drug, driving on the wrong side, jumping red light and use of mobile phones, among others.
Globally, India ranked third in terms of total accidents, across 199 countries as reported in the World Road Statistics, 2018. However, India's incidence of accidents was 36 per lakh people, which was much less than that of many developed and developing countries like the USA (684), Japan (393), Iran (365) and Turkey (233).
Gadkari said the ministry has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on education, engineering (both of roads and vehicles), enforcement and emergency care.
An estimated amount of ₹70 crore was allocated for road safety advocacy, good samaritan scheme & publicity measures and awareness campaign for this fiscal. Also, to set up Institute of Driving Training & Research, Regional Driving Training Centres and Driving Training Centre (DTC), an amount of ₹22 crore has been planned, while ₹49 crore will be earmarked for establishing Inspection & Certificate Centres (I&C).
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...