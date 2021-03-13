National

Road Ministry invites comments on a move to not increase life of vehicles of over 15 years

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 13, 2021

Rules applicable for all government owned vehicles including buses

Road Transport and Highways Ministry has invited comments on draft notification that says government vehicles of over 15 years including buses owned by state transport undertakings cannot be registered after April 1, 2022.

The proposal calls for non-renewal of certificate of registration after 15 years in case of motor vehicles owned by Central Government and its departments, State Government and its departments, state transport undertakings, public sector units and autonomous bodies with Central Government and State Government, local governments like municipalities and panchayats.

At present, life of such older vehicles increases if they are converted to cleaner fuels like CNG, and they pass the pollution and fitness test.

Published on March 13, 2021
