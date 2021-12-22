Road ministry nod for 39 EV charging stations on national highways

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has awarded tenders for setting up 39 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations on national highways, while another 103 sites are at the bidding stage, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

“EV charging stations are to be provided by the developer as part of the Wayside Amenities (WSAs) being awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). NHAI has already awarded 39 such facilities and the proposals for 103 such sites are at bidding stage,” Roads and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

Additional WSA sites, as and when identified by the NHAI, would be put up for bidding. The works already awarded are expected to be completed by the end of FY 2022-23, he added.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) had also invited proposals from government organisations, state and central PSUs, government discoms and oil PSUs, among others, to build and operate public EV charging infrastructure on expressways and national highways under the FAME India Scheme Phase-II, wherein the consortium of Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) and Convergence Energy Services (a subsidiary of EESL) has been awarded the work for setting up EV charging stations along 16 national highways and expressways.

NHAI has signed an MoU with EESL to provide land near toll plazas and its buildings for installation of EV charging stations, based on a revenue-sharing model. The land shall be provided to EESL at a no-cost basis for a duration decided by NHAI. This would not only promote clean/green energy but also become a source of revenue for NHAI.