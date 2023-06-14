A diagnostic test that helps screen and identify women at risk of developing cervical cancer has been prequalified by the World Health Organization (WHO). The cobas HPV test from Roche has been prequalified by the UN health agency, the company said, which will aid its adoption in other countries.

The WHO prequalification expands the availability of this HPV screening tool in countries that rely on the global organisation’s list for their purchasing and implementation decisions, a note from Roche said. “Screening for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) can help identify women who are at risk of developing cervical cancer, so that the disease can be treated early, before invasive cancer has a chance to develop,” the note explained. In low-income countries, women are often diagnosed with cervical cancer at a more advanced stage, where the opportunity for a cure is reduced, it added.

Each year, an estimated 6-plus lakh women worldwide are diagnosed with cervical cancer and more than 3.4 lakh die from this preventable disease, caused by HPV infection. Nine out of 10 women who die from cervical cancer are from lower-middle income countries (LMICs), the note said.

“The elimination of cervical cancer is within reach. Roche is committed to working with governments, non-profit organisations and funders to help build sustainable cervical cancer elimination programmes so that women, no matter where in the world they live, no longer die from this preventable disease,” said Matt Sause, Chief Executive Officer of Roche Diagnostics. “Today’s action, combined with our recently launched HPV-self sampling solution, further expands access to HPV screening in countries with limited healthcare resources,” he added.

The WHO strategy for global elimination of cervical cancer lists the following goals: 90 per cent girls to be fully vaccinated with HPV vaccine by 15 years of age; 70 per cent of women to be screened using a high-performance test by age 35, and again by age 45; and 90 per cent of those identified with cervical disease receive appropriate treatment.

The cobas HPV test is already part of Roche’s Global Access Program, which aims to improve access to cost-effective resources, implement scale-up programmes, and contribute to the elimination of diseases in the regions with the greatest need, it said.