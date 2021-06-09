Rockwell, Dr Reddy’s tie up for Sputnik V vaccine roll-out in India

Rockwell Industries, a commercial cold chain appliance manufacturer, has entered into a strategic partnership with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, to provide its WHO PQS (World Health Organisation - Performance, Quality and Safety)-certified Covid-19 vaccine freezers for storage of Sputnik V vaccine across India.

Sputnik V vaccine made available in India through Dr Reddy’s requires a temperature range of minus -18 degrees Celsius, to keep the vaccine stable and potent.

Also read: Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 23.9 crore doses so far

Hyderabad-based Rockwell developed the vaccine freezers as per the WHO PQS Standard after nearly three years of research and development (R&D). These were tested at a WHO authorised test laboratory at Denmark, following which two different sizes of vaccine freezers were certified. The freezer can handle various harsh usage conditions in rural locations too, and maintain the desired temperature range, thus breaking the vaccine cold chain hurdle.

Ashok Gupta, Managing Director, Rockwell Industries, said, “Our technology ensures that Sputnik V’s storage management at vaccine centres meets the stringent refrigeration standards set forth by Sputnik V manufacturers. Rockwell will provide logistics and after sales service support for the vaccine freezers across India.”

“Rockwell is working closely with Dr Reddy’s to develop wireless IoT-based controllers and data loggers which can give access to real-time data of temperature and performance for the vaccine freezers assuring the vaccine storage,” said Prateek Gupta, Director, Rockwell Industries.

Also read: Delta dominant in Singapore; EU backs origin study

“Many hospitals such as AIG Hospitals, Apollo, Omega and Care Hospitals are already using Rockwell’s vaccine freezers for vaccine storage and many hospitals and institutions are approaching us for supplies. We have a capacity to manufacture about 1,000 machines per day. We are in the process of exporting our vaccine freezers to various developed countries including an initial pilot deal with Japan,” Prateek added.

According to WHO data, due to the lack of temperature control or continuous cold chain during vaccine transportation, 5-20 per cent of vaccines lose their potency. Rockwell’s Covid-19 vaccine freezer addresses these needs, and is ideal for vaccination programs, cold chain management, and hospital settings to maintain temperature for storing Covid-19 vaccines, the company said.