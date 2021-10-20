Rolls Royce keen to partner Indian Navy for electrification of warships

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Marine propulsion manufacturer Rolls-Royce on Wednesday said it was keen to partner the Indian Navy’s electrification journey for its ‘Fleet of the Future’ warships, with end-to-end solutions.
As part of the UK’s upcoming Carrier Strike Group tour, the company said it was all set to showcase to Indian Navy customers its capabilities to design, build and deliver customised power and propulsion solutions for India’s naval modernisation requirements.
“As India envisions the fleet of the future, our commitment to support the country’s defence modernisation and self-reliance goals remains as strong as ever. We believe that we can bring great learnings and value to any future programme envisioned by the Indian Navy for developing electric warships,” Kishore Jayaraman, President – India and South Asia, Rolls-Royce, said.
He said the company has experience of supporting the electrification of the Royal Navy’s warships over many years which is of particular significance, including the design and deployment of the world’s first hybrid-electric naval system.
Being a key member of the Power and Propulsion Sub-Alliance, Rolls-Royce was also responsible for the design, procurement, manufacture, integration, test and delivery of the Queen Elizabeth Carrier ships’ power and propulsion system, which includes the mighty MT30 marine gas turbine and a low voltage electrical distribution system.
Richard Partridge, Chief of Naval Systems, Rolls-Royce, added, “Rolls-Royce is well-positioned to partner India for the modernisation of its naval fleet with the right mix of products, experience and capabilities to design, build, deliver and support customised naval systems and solutions."
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...