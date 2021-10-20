National

Rolls Royce keen to partner Indian Navy for electrification of warships

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 20, 2021

Marine propulsion manufacturer Rolls-Royce on Wednesday said it was keen to partner the Indian Navy’s electrification journey for its ‘Fleet of the Future’ warships, with end-to-end solutions.

As part of the UK’s upcoming Carrier Strike Group tour, the company said it was all set to showcase to Indian Navy customers its capabilities to design, build and deliver customised power and propulsion solutions for India’s naval modernisation requirements.

“As India envisions the fleet of the future, our commitment to support the country’s defence modernisation and self-reliance goals remains as strong as ever. We believe that we can bring great learnings and value to any future programme envisioned by the Indian Navy for developing electric warships,” Kishore Jayaraman, President – India and South Asia, Rolls-Royce, said.

He said the company has experience of supporting the electrification of the Royal Navy’s warships over many years which is of particular significance, including the design and deployment of the world’s first hybrid-electric naval system.

Being a key member of the Power and Propulsion Sub-Alliance, Rolls-Royce was also responsible for the design, procurement, manufacture, integration, test and delivery of the Queen Elizabeth Carrier ships’ power and propulsion system, which includes the mighty MT30 marine gas turbine and a low voltage electrical distribution system.

Richard Partridge, Chief of Naval Systems, Rolls-Royce, added, “Rolls-Royce is well-positioned to partner India for the modernisation of its naval fleet with the right mix of products, experience and capabilities to design, build, deliver and support customised naval systems and solutions."

Published on October 20, 2021

