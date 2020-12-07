Rotary Bangalore Midtown adopts 2 Police Public Schools in Karnataka

Rotary Bangalore Midtown plans to adopt two Police Public Schools in Karnataka as part of its social service.

The charitable organisation has committed to build computer labs, sports equipment for the police schools in Shivamoga and Kalaburgi.

Ravi Nedungadi, President of Rotary Bangalore Midtown said “Initially Rotary will spend ₹20 lakh to build computer labs, sports equipment for primary and middle school. Later we will focus on high school student’s needs.”

On Monday, Rotary Bangalore Midtown led by Nedungadi submitted a Letter of Commitment to Praveen Sood, Director-General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) of Karnataka.

Sood said “Thank you to be part of the social activity. Government has a lot on their hands and the private sector should come out and do it in its own way.” Appreciating the Rotary for partnering with the police department, he said “I have been propagating the message that ‘don’t do it where you live or work. Do it where no one else has gone’. Here you Rotary has come forward to work with us in Shivamoga and Kalaburgi.”

Talking about other activities Rotary has initiated this year, Nedungadi said “Rotary early this year started an e-learning library at Ejipura in Bengaluru. “This year so far, we have given tab based e-learning instruments to a number of accomplished students by spending ₹7 lakh.”

For six highly accomplished students who have secured admission in technical education, Rotary is planning to spend ₹9 lakh to fund their education,” he added.