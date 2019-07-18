Row in AP Assembly over Chandrababu’s residence

A huge row over the rented residence of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, located on the banks of the Krishna river, rocked the Andhra Pradesh Assembly at Amaravati on Thursday, with YSR Congress MLAs and the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asking the former CM to vacate the “illegally-constructed house”.

The former CM and Telugu Desam Party leader replied that it was a rented house, for which permissions were given in 2007, when the Congress was in power and the father of the present Chief Minister, the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, was thechief minister.

“I refuse to be intimidated. If it comes to that, I shall sleep on the road. People are watching how the YSR Congress MLAs are behaving.”

Earlier, Jagan Mohan defended the demolition of Praja Vedika — a hall which according to him was illegally constructed alongside the rented residence of Chandrababu Naidu.

“In blatant violation of the River Conservation Act, the former CM got the Praja Vedika (grievance hall) constructed. Respecting the rules, we ordered its demolition, and also served demolition notices to the owner of the rented house, in which the former CM is staying.”

He said such constructions obstruct the flow when the river is in spate and pose a grave danger to people living near the banks.

“Unfortunately, the former CM refuses to respect the law and vacate the house. The law is the same for all and it will take its course for the high and the mighty, as well as the common man. These houses will be demolished.”

Chandrababu hits back

In a stinging, sarcastic response to the CM, Chandrababu Naidu said, “I am indeed impressed by the CM’s adherence to the law and I congratulate him. But I would like to know whether it will be selectively applied to persecute me or is it the same for all.

“For instance, there are hundreds of illegally erected statues all over the State in the memory of the late Rajasekhara Reddy, obstructing the flow of traffic on the roads. Please remove them and prove to the public of the State that you are a great law-abiding citizen.” This led to pandemonium in the House with several YSR Congress MLAs criticising him for disrespecting the late Rajasekhara Reddy.

The TDP leader clarified that he meant no disrespect.

“In fact, when we began our political career way back in the late seventies, we were good friends in the Congress and we even shared a room. He remained in the Congress and I joined the TDP. Our differences were purely political, not personal.”