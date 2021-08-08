National

Rs 1,481.87 crore pension to be distributed to over 48 lakh poor ahead of Onam: Pinarayi Vijayan

PTI Thiruvananthapuram | Updated on August 08, 2021

Pinarayi Vijayan   -  THE HINDU

Kerala Chief Minister says beneficiaries to receive Rs 3,200 this month

With a view to bring succour and Onam cheer to over 48 lakh poor people, who have been hit the hardest due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Rs 1,481.87 crore will be distributed to them as pension in August, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday.

Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said that with Onam just round the corner it was necessary that poor people have money in their hands and therefore, the Social Welfare Pension for the months of July and August was being distributed jointly.

For this Rs 1,481.87 crore has been sanctioned, he said in the Facebook post.

He said the distribution was expected to be completed by August 10 and all the 48,52,098 beneficiaries will receive Rs 3,200 this month either directly into their accounts or at their homes through the cooperative banks.

Published on August 08, 2021

Kerala
