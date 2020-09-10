RS Deputy Chairman election: Manoj Jha of RJD to fight JD(U)

Ending protracted discussions, the Opposition has decided to field RJD MP Manoj Jha against JD(U)’s Harivansh for the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. Jha will submit his nomination papers on Friday.

‘United opposition’

The Opposition decided on the candidate following concerns that allowing Harivansh to win the post uncontested will give a message to Bihar electorate that it is not united in fighting the NDA.

Attempts to convince the DMK to field Tiruchi Siva had failed on Wednesday. The Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel were negotiating with Opposition parties on the matter.

Sources indicated that the Opposition has reached out to parties such as BJD, TRS and YSRCP seeking support for Jha. In the 2018 election, these parties had supported Harivansh for the post. The JD(U) MP filed his nominations on Wednesday.

Floor leaders of all Opposition parties such as the Congress, DMK, RJD, Left parties and the AAP will accompany Jha when he submits nomination papers on Friday.