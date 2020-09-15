RS passes Aircraft Bill giving teeth to 3 regulatory bodies

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill on was approved by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday paving the way for defining the three regulatory bodies in the sector such as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Aircraft Accidents Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and also providing statutory powers for them.
Rejecting the Opposition’s criticism against the privatisation of airports, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the experiment started in 2006 has remained a success and the AAI has earned a whopping ₹29,000 crore by privatising major airports and the amount has been used to develop airports in other parts of the country.
Replying to a debate on the Bill, Puri said the privatisation was done through competitive bidding process. He reminded the Congress that Delhi and Mumbai airports account for 33 per cent of air traffic and earnings.
“The six airports that were awarded in 2018 together account for only nine per cent of traffic and earnings,” he added.
And on the six airports being given to one entity he said, when Delhi and Mumbai airports were privatised all subsequent efforts at privatisation contained a stipulation that prior experience was necessary,” he added.
“So, we fell into a trap of our own making and not by this government and I don’t want to make it as a political point. But unless you had previous experience, which means unless you had earlier done Delhi or Mumbai, you could not participate in the process, which meant for 15 years no competitive open bidding could take place,” Puri said.
Earlier, initiating the debate Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, in the name of development of airport infrastructure, the government is selling off the airports to the Adani Group.
He claimed, “There is an intentional attempt from the government to do nepotism to help their crony capitalist friends. The government is laying red carpet for monopolisation of airports in the country. Till now, Adani group won bids to operate and manage six airports.” Giving all airports to a single group is part of a scam. He said the Group is about to take over 74 per cent shares of Mumbai airport too. He demanded a probe into such deals.
Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, Director & Practice Leader – Transport & Logistics Crisil Infrastructure Advisory, said, “as India integrates with the global aviation ecosystem it is important that we have the governance structure of international standards, this amendment helps to bring that into being and defines their role.”
According to Vinamra Longani, Head of Operations, Sarin & Co, once the Bill is notified “it will have little change on the day-to-day working of DGCA, BCAS and AAIB as even though they will now be statutory bodies, the Central government will have over riding powers.”
However, it ensurea that India complies with the recommendations of the recent audit of the International Civil aviation Organisation.
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Understanding interest rate cycles and importance of asset allocation should help
Max Life’s Smart Wealth plan offers several premium payment term (PPT), policy term (PT) combinations, unlike ...
Price decline with higher volumes denotes a strong downtrend
Hedging with futures effectively locks the price of a commodity
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...