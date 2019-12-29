RSS chief felicitates Deendayal Research Institute

Mohan Bhagwat, Chief of Rashtriya Syamsevak Sangh (RSS) felicitated Deendayal Research Institute with the “NCC Samashti Seva Puraskar”at a function held here late on Saturday.

A cheque for ₹1 crore was handed over to the institute on the occasion.

The Hyderabad based infrastructure and construction major, NCC Ltd has identified Deendayal Research Institute for the “NCC Samashti Seva Puraskar” for Integrated Rural Development and for their pioneering work in making a model for the development of rural India.

AVS Raju, Founder & Chairman Emeritus of NCC positioned himself as a social service entrepreneur starting off in his own humble way from a village. Being deeply committed to social service, he felt the urge to honour organizations committed to such activities.

Deendayal Research Institute (DRI), was set up on March 8, 1968 under the guidance of Bharat Ratna awardee, late Nanaji Deshmukh.

Deendayal Research Institute has worked towards empowerment of the rural regions in Central India covering over 500 villages. Models for development such as providing services for health, hygiene, basic education, and training for self employment have been developed to achieve overall socio-economic development and reconstruction of the society.