Rubber skill council welcomes amendment of Apprenticeship Act in the Budget

Several Budget provisions aimed at enhancing the skills of the youth underlines the Government’s commitment to the skilling ecosystem and will go a long way in helping the youth stay relevant in the job sphere in challenging times, according to the Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC)

The Government’s proposal to amend the Apprenticeship Act and a Budget allocation of Rs 3,000 crore towards the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme is a step towards promoting skilling and will provide the youth ample opportunity, said Vinod Simon, Chairman RSDC.

The National Apprenticeship Training Scheme for providing post-education apprenticeship and training to graduates and diploma holders is proposed to be realigned to make it demand driven.

The move aligns with RSDC’s consistent efforts to leverage apprenticeship opportunities in the rubber sector and make the sector competitive, while offering the youth key opportunities, he added.