Russia attack on Ukraine: WHO calls for safe access to humanitarian assistance

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine goes into its second day, the World Health Organization has called for sustained and safe access to deliver humanitarian assistance.

Expressing concern over the escalating crisis, the WHO said, “The health system must continue to function to deliver essential care to people for all health issues, from Covid-19 to cancer, diabetes and tuberculosis, to mental health issues, especially for vulnerable groups such as older persons and migrants.”

The agency called for the safety of healthcare workers. “Maximum care must be taken by all parties to ensure that health facilities, workers, patients, transport, and supplies are not targeted.”

WHO has for decades worked closely with health authorities across Ukraine, the United Nations health agency said, adding, “We have a deep knowledge of the capacities and needs of the country’s health system.”

“Today I released a further $ 3.5 million from WHO’s Contingency Fund for Emergencies (CFE) to purchase and deliver urgent medical supplies. This humanitarian health support is expected to rise following further needs assessments. This new support complements the trauma and medical supplies which we prepositioned in health facilities,” WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

(eom)