Russia's RDIF, India's SII to produce Sputnik vaccine in India

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, and Serum Institute of India (SII) have teamed up to manufacture about 300 million doses of Sputnik V Covid vaccine per annum. The first batch of Sputnik vaccine is expected to be produced at SII’s facilities in September. SII, apart from developing its own vaccine, is currently manufacturing Covishield developed by AstraZeneca-Oxford, Covovax (by Novavax) and conducting trials of Codagenix in UK.

As part of the technical transfer process, SII has already received cell and vector samples from the Gamaleya Center. With their import approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the cultivation process has begun.

Also read: Dr Reddy’s to strengthen commercial roll-out of Sputnik V

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, speaking over a Zoom call said, “This strategic partnership is a major step to substantially increase our production capabilities demonstrating a perfect example of joining forces and expertise to save lives both in India and around the world. With technology transfer underway we expect the first batches of the vaccine to be produced jointly with SII in coming months.”

Heterogeneous boosting

Sputnik V has pioneered the use of heterogeneous boosting with two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination among Covid vaccines. This approach provides for immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots.

The month of September is key for Sputnik supplies when manufacturers will be able to sclae up production for India and other markers. Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 67 countries globally with a total population of over 3.5 billion people, according to RDIF.

India is the leading production hub for production of Sputnik vaccine. RDIF had earlier reached agreements with Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech and Morepen for production of the Russian vaccine for 425 million people.

Mix and match

With regard to mix and match of vaccines, he said that the results of this effort with Astra Zeneca will be available by the month end. More than 20 countries will be producing Sputnik V vaccine with India serving as a manufacturing hub for other countries, he said.