National

Safewey launches BOX360, an advanced UV sanitiser

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 23, 2020 Published on July 23, 2020

Helps sanitize mobiles, laptops, car keys and jewellery

Safwey Advanced Disinfectant Systems, a Hyderabad-based start-up, has come up with a unique Ultraviolet-based solution to contain the virus spread through surface.

The start-up has launched “Box 360” that sanitises everything without using any kind of chemicals, yet in a very effective and safe method. Box360 is a metallic box which contains a Ultraviolet lamp inside.

“We are releasing 5 products today and 37 are in pipeline. In addition to the UV BOX360, we have launched SHIELD360, UV room Disinfection systems which can be useful at both domestic and business segments, especially in hospitals, restaurants, movie theaters, public transport etc.,” CVN Vamshi, founder and CMD of Safewey, said.

Food packets, milk packets, jewellery boxes, mobile phones, iPads, laptops, vehicle keys can carry coronavirus on them and cause Covid-19.

These disinfect every surface except medicines in 3 to 10 minutes and the product cost ranges from ₹14,000 to about ₹1 lakh.

These have four certifications including one from Atal Incubation Centre of the CCMB-AIC. It is available pan-India through authorised dealers, direct sale through their website and in Amazon too.

Published on July 23, 2020
Healthcare
New launches
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid-19: AP reports 7,998 new cases, 61 deaths