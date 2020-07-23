Safewey launches BOX360, an advanced UV sanitiser

Brand Datsun and the road ahead in India
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Safwey Advanced Disinfectant Systems, a Hyderabad-based start-up, has come up with a unique Ultraviolet-based solution to contain the virus spread through surface.
The start-up has launched “Box 360” that sanitises everything without using any kind of chemicals, yet in a very effective and safe method. Box360 is a metallic box which contains a Ultraviolet lamp inside.
“We are releasing 5 products today and 37 are in pipeline. In addition to the UV BOX360, we have launched SHIELD360, UV room Disinfection systems which can be useful at both domestic and business segments, especially in hospitals, restaurants, movie theaters, public transport etc.,” CVN Vamshi, founder and CMD of Safewey, said.
Food packets, milk packets, jewellery boxes, mobile phones, iPads, laptops, vehicle keys can carry coronavirus on them and cause Covid-19.
These disinfect every surface except medicines in 3 to 10 minutes and the product cost ranges from ₹14,000 to about ₹1 lakh.
These have four certifications including one from Atal Incubation Centre of the CCMB-AIC. It is available pan-India through authorised dealers, direct sale through their website and in Amazon too.
