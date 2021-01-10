Sahoo panel hopes govt will soon say ‘yes’ to pre-packs

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The time is ripe for the government to provide a framework for pre-packaged insolvency resolution process (pre pack) as an additional option for resolution and the ordinance route should be used for this purpose, the government-appointed Sahoo Panel on pre-packs has recommended.
IBBI Chairman MS Sahoo, who headed the panel, on Sunday expressed hope the government would soon take a decision to introduce a pre-pack framework, which could side step the difficulties of the current Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).
Sahoo’s remarks are significant as the report, which was submitted in October 2020 and now made public on Friday last, had flagged that pre-packs are warranted, given the rigidities in the current formal CIRP mechanism, and more so when there is a likelihood of increase in insolvencies once the suspension on initiation of CIRP expires (CIRP suspension due to Covid-19 willexpire on March 25 after extension from December 25 last year).
The report suggested that a pre-pack should be available side-by-side with CIRP so that the CIRP is used as the last resort for resolution of stress. Pre-pack introduction would require amendment to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). “CIRP being a formal process has some amount of rigidities, while market prefers flexibility to work out a tailor made resolution best suited to their circumstances. CIRP offers benefits. It also has difficulties. Today, CIRP is not available in terms of Covid-19 defaults; is not available for defaults less than ₹1 crore; also, availability of resolution applicants is a concern in wake of Covid-19.
“So, a hybrid mechanism like pre-pack that blends both informal and formal part is necessary. The ground is ready in India to experiment pre-pack as an additional mechanism for resolution of stress,” said Sahoo.
Put simply, a pre-pack is a restructuring plan, which is agreed to by the debtor and its creditors prior to the insolvency filing, and then sanctioned by the court on an expedited basis. In a pre-pack, a troubled company and its creditors negotiate the terms of an insolvency resolution plan prior to the commencement of the formal insolvency process, which allows the formal process to be completed at maximum speed.
Sahoo said that insolvency laws around the world provide for pre-packs, in addition to the regular resolution process. Pre-packs have emerged as an innovative corporate rescue method that incorporates the virtues of both formal and informal proceedings. It is the preferred hybrid framework as it is considered fast and cost-effective in the resolution of stress, with least business disruptions and stigma associated with a formal insolvency process, he added.
Sahoo panel has, in its report, recommended that pre-pack should be available for all corporate debtors (including MSMEs) and for any stress – pre-default and post-default. Pre-pack regime should be implemented in phases; must begin withdefaults from ₹1 lakh to ₹1 crore and Covid-19 defaults. This can be followed by default above ₹ 1 crore, and then default from ₹ 1 crore to ₹1 lakh, the panel recommended.
This panel has recommended a “simplest variant” of the pre-pack framework within the basic structure of the IBC. More advanced features can be built in course of time, the panel has said.
The Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) has now invited public comments on the Sahoo panel report by January 22.
The report said that promoters who get disqualified under Section 29A of the IBC cannot participate in pre-packs. Also, the corporate concerned would remain under the control and possession of the current promoters and management during pre-pack process, the panel suggested.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Those with a moderate risk appetite & an investment horizon of 3 years can consider the fund
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...