Sahyadri Industries rolls out EcoproS-3 fibre cement boards in Kerala

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
The Pune-based Sahyadri Industries Ltd has introduced its multi-use fibre cement boards — Ecopro-S3 in the Kerala market.
Kerala has always remained progressive in adopting new ideas and technologies and the company intends to upgrade the skill sets of the fabricators, carpenters, masons for adopting new technologies, said VT Rabindranath, Senior President (Marketing). S3 is a unique technology that is easy to install, cost-effective, resistance to weather, fire, leakages/seepages etc, he added.
The company is looking at expanding its production of the new product at Perundurai in Coimbatore as the production capacity is around 13,000 tonnes. It has also got a manufacturing facility at Vijayawada, he said.
Sahyadri Industries also handed over a house constructed at free of cost to a flood victim in Kerala using the modular, pre-farbricated platform of Ecopro-S3 walls and roofing systems. The keys of the house were handed over by Kodikunnil Suresh, MP to the flood victim M.K.Shamsudan on Monday.
The products have started receiving overwhelming response from the market especially fibre cement board designer tiles and wooden design planks. The company has appointed 150 dealers across Kerala for marketing its products.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
₹1503 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1500148015101525 As the stock has broken out of resistance at ₹1,500, ...
The stock of Kajaria Ceramics Limited, after witnessing a fresh breakout, on Tuesday hit a fresh 52-week high ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...