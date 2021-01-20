Sahyadri Industries rolls out EcoproS-3 fibre cement boards in Kerala

The Pune-based Sahyadri Industries Ltd has introduced its multi-use fibre cement boards — Ecopro-S3 in the Kerala market.

Kerala has always remained progressive in adopting new ideas and technologies and the company intends to upgrade the skill sets of the fabricators, carpenters, masons for adopting new technologies, said VT Rabindranath, Senior President (Marketing). S3 is a unique technology that is easy to install, cost-effective, resistance to weather, fire, leakages/seepages etc, he added.

The company is looking at expanding its production of the new product at Perundurai in Coimbatore as the production capacity is around 13,000 tonnes. It has also got a manufacturing facility at Vijayawada, he said.

Sahyadri Industries also handed over a house constructed at free of cost to a flood victim in Kerala using the modular, pre-farbricated platform of Ecopro-S3 walls and roofing systems. The keys of the house were handed over by Kodikunnil Suresh, MP to the flood victim M.K.Shamsudan on Monday.

The products have started receiving overwhelming response from the market especially fibre cement board designer tiles and wooden design planks. The company has appointed 150 dealers across Kerala for marketing its products.