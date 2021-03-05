Sameer Goel elected CII Telangana Chairman

Sameer Goel, Managing Director of Coromandel International Limited, has been elected as the Chairman, and Vagish Dixit, Managing Director of ALPLA India, as the Vice-Chairman of CII Telangana for the year 2021-22.

Before joining Coromandel, Mr Goel had a brief stint in Cipla as its Country Head (India). He started his career with Glaxo Smith Kline Consumer in India in 1987, a CII statement said on Friday.