Sameer Goel elected CII Telangana Chairman

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on March 05, 2021

Sameer Goel, Managing Director of Coromandel International Limited, has been elected as the Chairman, and Vagish Dixit, Managing Director of ALPLA India, as the Vice-Chairman of CII Telangana for the year 2021-22.

Before joining Coromandel, Mr Goel had a brief stint in Cipla as its Country Head (India). He started his career with Glaxo Smith Kline Consumer in India in 1987, a CII statement said on Friday.

Published on March 05, 2021
