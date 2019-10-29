Sand scarcity in AP: Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan plans `long march’ on November 3 to highlight the issue

- Sand scarcity has affected the construction sector severely in Andhra Pradesh for the past few months. To highlight the issue, Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan has announced undertaking of a 'long march' with construction workers on November 3 to highlight the issue. The suicide of a construction worker was reported earlier this week.

"Lakhs and lakhs of construction workers are jobless in the State, and the YSR Congress Government is not showing the least bit of sympathy for them, and not taking any corrective steps to ease the situation. I have nothing against Jagan Reddy. I am compelled to take the step," he said in an interaction with contractors and construction workers at Mangalagiri in Guntur district.

He is being supported by all other Opposition parties, though it is not yet clear whether all of them will participate in the proposed march. Telugu Desam Party leaders are the most vocal, led by former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

"In my political career spanning more than four decades, I have not come across a more cruel and insensitive Chief Minister than Jaganmohan Reddy. Sand has become more precious than gold in the state, and the rates have doubled and even trebled. A sand mafia is ruling the State," he alleged.

State BJP leader K. Lakshminarayana has said, "People of the State have given 151 seats in the Assembly to the YSR Congress out of 175, and they are now paying the price for it. "

Rebuttal

Rebutting the allegations, senior YSR Congress leader A Rambabu said the Telugu Desam and Janasena leaders were making mountains out of molehills and seeking to gain political mileage. "All the rivers in the State - the Krishna, the Godavari and others - are in spate and therefore sand mining has come to a halt. It is a temporary shortage. Once the floodwaters recede, normal supply will be restored. Everyone knows the sand situation during the TDP rule. TDP leaders made crores of rupees and the National Green Tribunal imposed a fine of ₹100 crore on the then State Government."

Blaming Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan for "singing the TDP tune," he advised the Janasena leader to get his facts right. 'We have introduced a transparent sand supply system, with online booking and other safeguards. Sand mining is being carried out following the guidelines, without causing any harm to ecology. We feel sorry for the suicide of the worker. But on the investigation, it was found that there were other causes. The TDP leaders are shamelessly politicising it."