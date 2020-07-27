National

Sarovar Hotels launches campaign at Kerala properties

Our Bureau Thiruvananthapuram | Updated on July 27, 2020 Published on July 27, 2020

Sarovar Hotels offers a variety of options to choose from which combine with benefits such as minimal travel time and short drivable distance, apart from being cost-effective

Sarovar Hotels is launching a ‘Take your life on a holiday’ campaign at its leisure hotels located in Kerala offering travellers the option to indulge in a unique travel experience within the safety and comfort of the dweller city and relish the distinctive experience while in the hotel.

The offers can be availed any time over a period of more than a year till September 2021, and there are no blackout dates, a spokesperson for Sarovar Hotels said. There are a variety of options to choose from which combine with benefits such as minimal travel time and short drivable distance, apart from being cost-effective.

For instance, the Estuary Sarovar Portico, Poovar Island offers Keraleeyam, a unique Kerala dining experience; the nature's way of an immune-boosting 30-minute insight session by an Ayurveda doctor; and mangrove boating for 60 minutes. Guests can also enjoy a unique coastal Kerala cooking demonstration by a local chef and enjoy the sunset and activities like pottery making, fishing, and cycling by the estuary.

Guests at the asundhara Sarovar Portico, Vayalar, may explore the quaint backwater; relish the traditional Kerala 'One Meter Chaya' (tea) made by a local expert; and witness a unique coastal Kerala cooking demonstration by Chef Thankappan. Other surprises include an alfresco dinner with traditional Syrian Christian cuisine; an experience at a toddy shop; sunset in a cabana with loved ones; and a traditional evening cultural programme or Yoga.

The Poetree Saorvar Portico, Thekkady, offers an experience of the culinary secrets of (the Mannan tribes); an Ayurveda session by experts; trek to the Ottakathalamedu Viewpoint; an elephant ride or traditional art forms such as Kathakali and Kalaripayatu, the spokesperson said.

